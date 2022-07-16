Singing River Health System’s fate to be determined next week

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, more news should come in regards to the fate of the Singing River Health System when the Jackson County Board of Supervisors holds a vote on whether or not the health system will be sold.

Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees says the system is struggling financially after losses due to the pandemic. It has approved selling. The health system is the second largest employer in Jackson County with around 3,500 employees.

While the supervisors are expected to vote Monday on what do do with the Singing River Health System, Jackson County Supervisors President Randy Bosarge says a vote of the people would be binding. He says right now, a petition drive is underway to bring the issue of whether to sell to the voters of Jackson County.

“Depending on the vote, the vote could be to sell or not to sell,” said Bosarge. “So it would be defined by the voters of Jackson County, what they want us to do.”

Bosarge says the board will make either outcome work.

To view the health system’s financial situation, you can visit Jackson County’s website and find the Raymond James Financial Report.

