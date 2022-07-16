Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Singing River Health System’s fate to be determined next week

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors will vote on if the system should be sold.
By David Elliott and WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, more news should come in regards to the fate of the Singing River Health System when the Jackson County Board of Supervisors holds a vote on whether or not the health system will be sold.

Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees says the system is struggling financially after losses due to the pandemic. It has approved selling. The health system is the second largest employer in Jackson County with around 3,500 employees.

While the supervisors are expected to vote Monday on what do do with the Singing River Health System, Jackson County Supervisors President Randy Bosarge says a vote of the people would be binding. He says right now, a petition drive is underway to bring the issue of whether to sell to the voters of Jackson County.

“Depending on the vote, the vote could be to sell or not to sell,” said Bosarge. “So it would be defined by the voters of Jackson County, what they want us to do.”

Bosarge says the board will make either outcome work.

To view the health system’s financial situation, you can visit Jackson County’s website and find the Raymond James Financial Report.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues into a Thursday night "officer-involved" shooting in Forrest County...
Victim identified after officer-involved shooting; FCSO issues statement
A Hattiesburg man was shot and killed tonight after an alleged altercation with deputies from...
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man dead, Forrest Co. deputy injured in altercation
Carl E. Logan Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, possession of drug...
Man arrested on multiple charges in Perry Co.
Ashton Dantzler, 32, Purvis, was arrested Thursday afternoon by HPD officers and MBN agents.
Purvis man arrested on drug, weapon charges
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

Lt. Myranda Estudiante (center left) and Lt. Victor Estudiante enjoy a reception at the...
Reception held for new Hattiesburg Salvation Army commanders
On Thursday, July 14, many residents gathered to discuss the condition of Dacetown Road ahead...
Jones County residents meet to discuss condition of Dacetown Road
Customer paying for food
Inflation not getting any easier for Pine Belt businesses.
Gov. Tate Reeves, Accelerate MS executive director Ryan Miller (left) and Pearl River Community...
PRCC gets $1.7 million in State workforce development grants
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at PRCC's Woodall Advanced Technology Center Hattiesburg Thursday.
Reeves responds to WIC expanded formula options