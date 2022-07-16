Reception held for new Hattiesburg Salvation Army commanders

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Salvation Army has new leadership.

Lieutenants Victor and Myranda Estudiante are the organization’s new commanding officers in the Hub City.

They come to the Pine Belt from the Salvation Army’s training college in Atlanta.

Hattiesburg is their first command assignment.

“(The Salvation Army Center for Worship) is a beautiful building and there’s just so much that’s given to the community and so, we just look forward to how we can help assist the Salvation Army and the people in the community that want to give back,” Myranda Estudiante said.

The couple has been married for seven years and met when they were children at a Salvation Army summer camp.

Friday, a reception was held for them at the organization’s fellowship hall on U.S. 49.

“People you pass by, you never feel like a stranger, because everyone smiles, they look you in the eyes, they say how are you doing,” Victor Estudiante said. “That’s what we came from, that’s how we were raised and so, we genuinely feel right at home here,”

The Estudiantes took over for captains Brian and Crystal Hicks, who oversaw operations at the Hattiesburg Salvation Army for three years.

They’re on a new assignment in Baton Rouge, La..

