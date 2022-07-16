Win Stuff
Purvis man arrested on drug, weapon charges

Ashton Dantzler, 32, Purvis, was arrested Thursday afternoon by HPD officers and MBN agents.
Ashton Dantzler, 32, Purvis, was arrested Thursday afternoon by HPD officers and MBN agents.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 32-year-old Purvis man was arrested on drug and weapon charges Thursday afternoon after trying to flee a traffic stop on foot.

Hattiesburg police officers and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested Ashton Dantzler near Fourth Street and 25th Avenue about 4:30 p.m.

Officers seized a weapon, marijuana, oxycodone and $11,295.

HPD said Dantzler was charged with:

  • Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
  • Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone)
  • Fugitive with active warrants from another jurisdiction.
  • Dantzler was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Victim identified after officer-involved shooting; FCSO issues statement