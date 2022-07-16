Purvis man arrested on drug, weapon charges
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 32-year-old Purvis man was arrested on drug and weapon charges Thursday afternoon after trying to flee a traffic stop on foot.
Hattiesburg police officers and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested Ashton Dantzler near Fourth Street and 25th Avenue about 4:30 p.m.
Officers seized a weapon, marijuana, oxycodone and $11,295.
HPD said Dantzler was charged with:
- Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone)
- Fugitive with active warrants from another jurisdiction.
- Dantzler was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
