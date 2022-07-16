Purvis man arrested on drug, weapon charges

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 32-year-old Purvis man was arrested on drug and weapon charges Thursday afternoon after trying to flee a traffic stop on foot.

Hattiesburg police officers and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested Ashton Dantzler near Fourth Street and 25th Avenue about 4:30 p.m.

Officers seized a weapon, marijuana, oxycodone and $11,295.

HPD said Dantzler was charged with:

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone)

Fugitive with active warrants from another jurisdiction.

Dantzler was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

