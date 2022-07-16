Petal 3-D School dedicates new building

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Back when state Representative Larry Byrd (R-Petal) was in school, he knew something was making his studies shimmy and scamper about the page or on the blackboard.

He just didn’t have a name for the cause of his misery.

“I didn’t know about dyslexia although I am dyslexic,” Byrd said Friday. “So, I knew that I’d struggled in school personally and had a tough time, but (years later) I was invited to the school next door for an event, and I met parents and children with dyslexia, and I determined that I would try to help these children and that’s it.

“This is part of the result of that effort.”

“This” was a new, 5,000-square-foot building named Larry Byrd Hall that will expand the services and expertise that the 3-D School of Petal brings to the education table.

Byrd has made helping the 3-D students a personal passion, working with the school executive director Cena Holifield to push legislation that helps better accommodate dyslexic students.

Holifield said she still can recall the day Byrd approached her with his offer of help.

“He came to me and said, ‘Mrs. Holifield, I was a grown man before I realized I was a smart man,” Holifield said. “He said, ‘I’ve just become state representative and I’ve been praying that God would guide me and show me what (God) needed me to do with this position. Today, I know what that is.

“He said, ‘Today, I realize that I have dyslexia based on what you just told me that dyslexia is and that I need to do something to help these children get what they need so they don’t have to suffer the way that I suffered in school.’”

Byrd Hall will accommodate fourth, fifth and sixth graders and allow enrollment to increase from 145 pupils to 225.

A former student, Kyla Rowell, said the more the school reach, the more the school can help.

“Before 3-D school, I couldn’t stand school,” Rowell said. “It was hard. It was taxing, I knew there was something different about me, but didn’t know what it was.

“Coming here, I was given friends, I was given a label for what was wrong, which had a little bit more power to it because I was able to say I have dyslexia and that means I’m a really smart kid I just have to learn how to read and write a little bit differently.”

Rowell added that she was given skills to achieve anything she set her mind to and gave her a sense of identity.

“Coming here, you realize, ‘I am smart,’” Rowell said. “I do have these skills, I can be courageous, I can be compassionate, I can be a lawyer or a teacher or a pastor. can be anything I want to be.

“And seeing the past graduates that I’ve grown up with going to trade school or going to university or taking on the workforce and seeing them doing so many amazing things and flourishing and growing and being amazing at whatever they’re trying to do and wherever they’re accomplishing is amazing because we all knew these are our roots here, this is our foundation that led the way for all those doors to be opened,” Rowell said.

Parents interested in learning more, are welcome to visit The the 3-D School’s website.

