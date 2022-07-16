Miss Hospitality takes to the Saenger Theater stage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty stars could be seen indoors Friday night in downtown Hattiesburg.

Forty contestants took to the Saenger Theater stage for the first of two nights of competition to crown 2022′s Miss Hospitality.

Along with the title and tiara, contestants are competing for thousands of dollars in scholarships

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.