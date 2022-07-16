Miss Hospitality contestants meet the public

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before taking to the Saenger Theater stage Friday night, the contestants in the 2022 Miss Hospitality competition spent part of their day at Turtle Creek Mall to sign autographs for the community.

“I’ve gotten to experience a lot,” Miss Greene County Peyton Rounsaville said. “It’s been so much fun getting to meet all the girls.

“We’ve had a lot of fun in getting to meet the judges. It’s really been just a great experience so far and I look forward to getting on stage.”

The two-day event began Friday night and audience members will see talent, interview skills and answering why they want the honor of being named Miss Hospitality.

