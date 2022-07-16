Win Stuff
HPD responds to Woodshire Drive shooting Friday

Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday night shooting on Woodshire Drive that sent an...
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday night shooting on Woodshire Drive that sent an individual to the hospital.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday night shooting on Woodshire Drive that sent an individual to the hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

HPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Woodshire Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, one individual was discovered suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, HPD said.

The individual was transported to a hospital by ambulance to be treated for the injury.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

