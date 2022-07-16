Collaboration results in ‘Back to School Bash’ in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Teamwork. Collaboration.

Call it what you like, the end result in Hattiesburg, hopefully, will be a good and educational time.

With school starting back, a group known as Young Black Wall Street and others are making sure students are prepared.

Hence, the “Back-To-School Bash,’ set for July 22 In Hattiesburg.

Plans call for food trucks, water slides and more activities.

To get the kids prepared for school, backpacks will be given out while supplies last and barbers will be on site, giving haircuts.

