11th annual Community Day/Backpack Giveaway set for Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys has stood behind the Community Day and Backpack Giveaway as a way for elected officials to meet and mingle with those who put them in office.

Oh, and give away more than a few backpacks for the upcoming school year.

The 11th annual edition of the event, sponsored by Comegys and friends, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Sandy T. Gavin Park in Laurel.

“You get a chance to meet with your community leaders and public officials, and it’s just valuable that way, because we can understand what the community needs as well as the community understands how we’re getting ready to do things,” Comegys said.

