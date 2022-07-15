Victim identified after officer-involved shooting; FCSO issues statement

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials have identified the man killed after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

According to the victim’s family and Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man is identified as 45-year-old Maurice Hughes, also known as Corey.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at a residence on South Chancellor Street in Palmer’s Crossing community, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported that deputies were attempting to serve a civil commitment writ to the man when he approached one of the deputies and an altercation ensued.

The man was reportedly shot in the torso after one of the deputies received an injury to the head from a blunt object. An ambulance transported the deputy to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, but the man died on the scene.

The FCSO placed the deputy involved in the incident on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has issued a statement in regards to the investigation as a follow-up on the incident. The sheriff’s office wants to clarify that they understand that the public has many questions and wants to know any new details, but they are asking for the public’s patience as the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading their investigation:

First, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this tragic event.

Secondly, we understand the public’s request and need for more information in this case and a hallmark of this administration is to be as transparent as possible in the process of our release of information to the public. We do not, however, want to put out any information that may be contradictory or that may complicate fact-finding on the part of the MBI. Our goal is to ensure that the MBI is able to conduct a proper non-prejudicial and unbiased investigation without potential misinformation making their investigatory process more difficult, and to that end are asking for the public’s continued patience in this process.

We reiterate, per state law, MBI is the lead investigatory agency in this incident and as there is still a fluid investigation being conducted on their part, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is not in a position to have access to all of the facts and their findings in this case at this time. Upon the release of the MBI’s investigative findings we will then be able to release additional information.

The sheriff’s office also said that in response to the incident, they will conduct an internal administrative investigation to review policy and training related to these types of incidents.

According to MBI, the case is still under investigation.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

