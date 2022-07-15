UPDATE: Victim identified after officer-involved shooting in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials have identified the man killed after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

According to the victim’s family and Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man is identified as 45-year-old Maurice Hughes, also known as Corey.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at a residence on South Chancellor Street in Palmer’s Crossing community, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported that deputies were attempting to serve a civil commitment writ to the man when he approached one of the deputies and an altercation ensued.

The man was reportedly shot in the torso after one of the deputies received an injury to the head from a blunt object. An ambulance transported the deputy to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, but the man died on the scene.

The FCSO placed the deputy involved in the incident on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office also said that in response to the incident, they will conduct an internal administrative investigation to review policy and training related to these types of incidents.

According to the Mississippi Burea of Investigation, the case is still under investigation.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

