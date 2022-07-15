Supply procurement cards offer added support for Pine Belt teachers

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As teachers in the state see a salary increase, they can also expect to see more school supplies and materials made available to students.

ZyQuona Howard is the 6th grade English Language Arts teacher at Jefferson Middle School. She said she does whatever she can to help her students and prepare them for success.

“I want my students to become very interested in reading and learning,” said Howard. “I remember last year one of my students requested a specific real estate book. It amazed me because a 6th grader asking for real estate. That’s something she’s interested in the future.

“If I can purchase something that a student is interested in that can help them in their future, that makes it even better.”

From snacks and cleaning supplies to stress relieving toys and personal care items, Howard purchased the majority of classroom necessities out of pocket last year.

Principal Sara Bardwell said the increase from $12 million to $25 million for procurement cards should make teachers feel appreciated. She said the pay raises this year are also amazing.

“Teachers spend a lot of money out of pocket,” said Bardwell. “I think that the pay raises and recognizing teachers is very important.

“Mississippi has been one of the lowest paid states for a very long time, and to be competitive with our surrounding states, I hope it encourages people to stay here.”

She said that it’s imperative to continue supporting teachers.

Bardwell and Howard both said they’re ready for the new school year.

“Be ready to learn, be positive and keep your best foot forward,” said Howard.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, cards should be available by August 1st.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.