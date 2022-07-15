Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Reeves responds to WIC expanded formula options

The Mississippi governor praised the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) efforts to alleviate the effects of the nationwide formula shortage.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi governor praised the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) efforts to alleviate the effects of the nationwide formula shortage.

On Thursday, July 14, the MSDH announced that the Women, Infants and Children’s Nutrition Program (WIC) would temporarily expand formula options to include the brand Enfamil.

Gov. Reeves commented on the expansion while attending an event in Hattiesburg. He said he wished the State would have received more help from the federal government.

“It’s frustrating,” Reeves said. “We’re seeing supply chain - really a supply chain crisis in America that is by-and-large gone without any real help from those in Washington, so those of us at the state level have had to step up, and we’re gonna continue to do that.”

MSDH previously expanded formula choices on June 1 of this year.

For more information, program participants can visit www.healthms.com/wic or contact a local clinic.

Reeves was in Hattiesburg on Thursday to help present $1.7 million in grants for workforce development to Pearl River Community College.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Traveling back from Italy
Hattiesburg woman was stuck in Italy with heart problems
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves, Accelerate MS executive director Ryan Miller (left) and Pearl River Community...
PRCC gets $1.7 million in State workforce development grants
Gov. Tate Reeves traveled to Hattiesburg on Thursday, July 14, to present Pearl River Community...
PRCC gets $1.7 million in State workforce development grants
Cooperative Energy, along with its member cooperatives, has teamed up with Extra Table to feed...
Extra Table partners with Cooperative Energy, member cooperatives
Two Mississippians won prizes of $50,000 and $10,000, respectively, in recent lottery drawings.
Growing jackpots produce big winners