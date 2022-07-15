Win Stuff
Ole Miss National Championship trophy tour schedule announced

The tour is presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi has just announced its “Tour of Champions” schedule, which includes a stop in the Hub City.

According to Ole Miss, the tour will give fans the chance to see the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy, which the team won last month at the College World Series.

The trophy will make 13 stops throughout Mississippi and southern Tennessee between July 25 - August 1. It is being presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance.

A list of tour stops includes:

  • Monday, July 25, 2022
    • Landers Ford (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): 2082 W Poplar Avenue Collierville, TN 38017
    • The Memphian Hotel (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.): 21 Cooper Street Memphis, TN 38104
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
    • Bill Russell Ford (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): 2120 Highway 45 N Columbus, MS 39705
    • Hotel Tupelo (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.): 314 East Main Street Tupelo, MS 38804
  • Wednesday, July 27, 2022
    • Homer Skelton Ford (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): 6950 Hanna Cove Olive Branch, MS 38654
    • The Alluvian Hotel (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.): 318 Howard Street Greenwood, MS 38930
  • Thursday, July 28, 2022
    • Neshoba County Fair (1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.): County Road 147 Philadelphia, MS 39350
    • Pearl River Resort (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.): Highway 16 West Choctaw, MS 39350
  • Friday, July 29, 2022
    • Mississippi Aquarium (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): 2100 East Beach Boulevard Gulfport, MS 39501
    • MGM Park (5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.) *Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers: 105 Caillavet Street Biloxi, MS 39530
  • Saturday, July 30, 2022
    • Hotel Indigo (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): 103 S 30th Avenue Hattiesburg, MS 39401
    • Gray-Daniels Ford (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.): 201 Octavia Drive Brandon, MS 39042
  • Monday, August 1, 2022
    • Ole Miss Authentics (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.): 1801 Jackson Avenue West Oxford, MS 38655

Additionally, free commemorative national championship posters will also be available at each stop along the tour.

Fans are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #PartyWithTheShip.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

