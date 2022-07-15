Ole Miss National Championship trophy tour schedule announced

OXFORD, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi has just announced its “Tour of Champions” schedule, which includes a stop in the Hub City.

According to Ole Miss, the tour will give fans the chance to see the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy, which the team won last month at the College World Series.

The trophy will make 13 stops throughout Mississippi and southern Tennessee between July 25 - August 1. It is being presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance.

A list of tour stops includes:

Monday, July 25, 2022 Landers Ford (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): 2082 W Poplar Avenue Collierville, TN 38017 The Memphian Hotel (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.): 21 Cooper Street Memphis, TN 38104

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Bill Russell Ford (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): 2120 Highway 45 N Columbus, MS 39705 Hotel Tupelo (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.): 314 East Main Street Tupelo, MS 38804

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Homer Skelton Ford (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): 6950 Hanna Cove Olive Branch, MS 38654 The Alluvian Hotel (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.): 318 Howard Street Greenwood, MS 38930

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Neshoba County Fair (1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.): County Road 147 Philadelphia, MS 39350 Pearl River Resort (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.): Highway 16 West Choctaw, MS 39350

Friday, July 29, 2022 Mississippi Aquarium (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): 2100 East Beach Boulevard Gulfport, MS 39501 MGM Park (5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.) *Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers: 105 Caillavet Street Biloxi, MS 39530

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Hotel Indigo (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): 103 S 30th Avenue Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Gray-Daniels Ford (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.): 201 Octavia Drive Brandon, MS 39042

Monday, August 1, 2022 Ole Miss Authentics (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.): 1801 Jackson Avenue West Oxford, MS 38655



Additionally, free commemorative national championship posters will also be available at each stop along the tour.

Fans are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #PartyWithTheShip.

