Matt Wallner promoted to Triple-A St. Paul

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (WDAM) - The hard work is beginning to pay off for Matt Wallner.

A week after being selected as one of 50 minor league players for Saturday’s MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium, Wallner was assigned to the St. Paul Saints - the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The former Southern Miss outfielder’s had a scorching summer at the plate, batting .299 with 15 doubles, 21 home runs and 64 runs-batted-in for the Wichita Wind Surge. Wallner was named the Twins’ Minor League Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks after hitting .333 with two homers, a double and four RBI.

“Just trying to take it one game at a time I think is important and not trying to force things to happen like I think I might’ve in the early part of the year,” Wallner said. “Just letting the pitchers come to me and taking advantage of mistakes that they make and just trying to get on base at least once a day and hopefully more than that.”

The Forest Lake, Minnesota native left Hattiesburg after three seasons as USM’s all-time leader in home runs (58), drafted by the Twins as the 39th overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The MLB Futures Game is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Peacock streaming network. The event will re-air on the MLB Network on Sunday at 8 a.m.

“It’s an honor to be included in that list and in that roster,” Wallner said. “I think it’s one of the best honors you can get as a minor league baseball player and it’ll be cool to play in Dodger Stadium, one of the best stadiums in major league baseball. So, I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

