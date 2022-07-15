Win Stuff
Man arrested on multiple charges in Perry Co.

Carl E. Logan Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance.(Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this week, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the Buck Creek community.

Deputies made contact with the subject, who was walking, and transported him back to his vehicle.

After further investigation, they seized illegal narcotics from his possession.

According to the sheriff’s office, Carl E. Logan Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Items allegedly seized by the Perry County Sheriff's Department.
Items allegedly seized by the Perry County Sheriff's Department.(Perry County Sheriff's Department)

