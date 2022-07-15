Man arrested on multiple charges in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this week, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the Buck Creek community.

Deputies made contact with the subject, who was walking, and transported him back to his vehicle.

After further investigation, they seized illegal narcotics from his possession.

According to the sheriff’s office, Carl E. Logan Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Items allegedly seized by the Perry County Sheriff's Department. (Perry County Sheriff's Department)

