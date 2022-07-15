Lower rain chances this weekend with hotter weather next week

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. There is a 20% chance for a few showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. A few pop-up t-storms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. A few pop-up t-storms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.

Monday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s once again. There is a 30% chance of a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

Another “Heat Bubble” will move into the area by the middle to late part of next week. That will cause our rain chance to go down and our highs to go up into the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.