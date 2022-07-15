Laurel’s Glory House needs help sponsoring 70 kids for back to school

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Glory House Global Outreach is asking for help to prepare Laurel students for the first day of school.

Glory House is giving 70 local kids everything they need to return to school in a couple of weeks.

The children will receive uniforms, pencils, pens and anything else the organization can think of to help.

While Glory House already has some of the needed supplies, they are asking for donations of essential missing items, especially backpacks.

“Backpacks are outrageous in cost because of inflation,” said Hope Staples, co-founder of Glory House. “Gas, food, everything is so expensive right now. So, we are very short on backpacks. We have four, and we need 70, and we need binders. Other than that, we have most of the notebooks and crayons, etcetera.”

For more information or to make a monetary donation, visit their website.

Donations can also be made at their new location, 217 Houston Road in Laurel.

