Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Laurel’s Glory House needs help sponsoring 70 kids for back to school

Glory House Global Outreach is asking for help to prepare Laurel students for the first day of school.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Glory House Global Outreach is asking for help to prepare Laurel students for the first day of school.

Glory House is giving 70 local kids everything they need to return to school in a couple of weeks.

The children will receive uniforms, pencils, pens and anything else the organization can think of to help.

While Glory House already has some of the needed supplies, they are asking for donations of essential missing items, especially backpacks.

“Backpacks are outrageous in cost because of inflation,” said Hope Staples, co-founder of Glory House. “Gas, food, everything is so expensive right now. So, we are very short on backpacks. We have four, and we need 70, and we need binders. Other than that, we have most of the notebooks and crayons, etcetera.”

For more information or to make a monetary donation, visit their website.

Donations can also be made at their new location, 217 Houston Road in Laurel.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Traveling back from Italy
Hattiesburg woman was stuck in Italy with heart problems
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves, Accelerate MS executive director Ryan Miller (left) and Pearl River Community...
PRCC gets $1.7 million in State workforce development grants
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at PRCC's Woodall Advanced Technology Center Hattiesburg Thursday.
Reeves responds to WIC expanded formula options
Glory House is giving 70 local kids everything they need to return to school in a couple of...
Laurel’s Glory House needs help sponsoring 70 kids for back to school
Cooperative Energy, along with its member cooperatives, has teamed up with Extra Table to feed...
Extra Table partners with Cooperative Energy, member cooperatives