Inflation not getting any easier for Pine Belt businesses.

Inflation is at the pump, the grocery store, the restaurants, and Pine Belt businesses are struggling to keep up with the raging prices.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
“Prices are way, way higher than they used to be, which is making us change our prices to stay afloat,” said Marco Baker, owner of Marco’s Chicken and Waffles in Hattiesburg. “So it’s definitely been an issue for us.”

Baker said that every week when he goes to the store, the prices are only getting worse.

“Ribs, the chicken, even dairy products, milk eggs - a lot of things have went up,” said Baker. “Pork chops, turkey necks - pretty much everything we use has almost doubled.”

One of his most popular dishes is at risk of being taken off the menu because prices are so high.

“You used to could get a case of wings in-between the $75 or $80 or $90-something range,” said Baker. “Now, they run up to like $120 different places. It all depends on where you get them from.”

Baker said everything on his menu has gone up two whole dollars.

“I don’t want my customers to have to pay for high things, but at the end of the day, we have to make a living too,” said Baker. “So when the prices go up on the trucks, we have to go up on our menus.”

