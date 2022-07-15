The Hub City Humane Society partners with PetSmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hub City Humane Society has been partnering with PetSmart to promote animals available for adoption.

The animal shelter will be set up at PetSmart from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16.

The event is part of National Adoption Week and is held by PetSmart two to three times a year.

“We get to come in and basically get to adopt out all cats and dogs,” said Megan Marlowe, the President of the Board of Directors for the Hub City Humane Society. “We have puppies and kittens available for adoption, and it’s just a good way for the public to be able to meet the animals that we have up for adoption.”

Upon adoption, new owners receive a coupon book from PetSmart for their new furry friend.

