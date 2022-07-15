ON GOING: Hattiesburg man dead following altercation with Forrest Co. deputies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was shot and killed tonight after an alleged altercation with deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. today, July 14, at a residence on South Chancellor Street in the Palmer’s Crossing community.

According to a witness related to the victim, the deputies were at the house to pick-up the victim for transport to Pine Grove Mental Healthcare facilities when the victim became agitated.

Currently, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on the scene.

