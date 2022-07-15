‘A bond like no other,’ Waynesboro son donates kidney to save mom’s life

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A mother in Waynesboro is still in shock that someone near and dear to her heart wasted no time saving her life. What would’ve taken years to do, happened in just days.

The connection between Tawanna Davis and Quinten Hogan is a prime example of a mother and son bond like no other.

In December 2021, Davis found out only 10% of her kidney was functioning, and she was placed on the organ donor registry.

“I became active on this list, I think, in January,” said Tawanna Davis.

“Everything leading up to it was basically being tired. I couldn’t eat. Sleepy. It was horrible.”

Unfortunately, there were hundreds of people ahead of her who also needed a kidney.

“Every time that she would tell me that she is not at the top of the list, I’m like, ‘But, you need a kidney,’” said Hogan. “But to them, she don’t need it right now. I’m like, ‘Yeah, you do.’”

Hogan decided to take things into his own hands by giving his mother one of his own kidneys.

“In October of last year, he made his mind up that ‘I’m going to see if I can give you a kidney,’” said Davis. “I told him no. You know, being a mother, you don’t want nothing to happen to your child. So, after that, he tested on October 18 of last year that he could give me a kidney. Everything started matching up that day.”

Just last month, on June 28, the two made a final trip to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson to undergo a life-changing and lifesaving procedure.

“Like I say all the time, it was nothing for her to have me, so it was nothing for me to give back to her,” said Hogan. “Give back to the original creator.

“If I got any say so or if I got any control and God bless me to have say so or control of when she gets a kidney, then (I was) going to make it happen.”

Mother and son are now at home recovering from their successful surgeries.

