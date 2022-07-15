07/15 Ryan’s “Fancy” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Happy fancy Friday! Going to be a great day out there to end the week with no major weather-related issues. Yesterday afternoon was one of our wettest days, and even then the rainfall was fairly scattered about. There were still a few areas that saw upwards of 4″ of rain from yesterday’s storms alone, so we’re once again under a low threat of flash flooding. Expect these areas to be on the Southern end of the Pine Belt today, though a couple of inland showers/t-storms are likely in the late afternoon. Today’s chance will stay around 30%, just slightly above “average” for this time of year. That makes today a typical summer day, as our high and low will linger near the seasonal average for this time of year (92/72). There will be a few showers out there, but you’re far less likely to encounter them as you were at any other time this week.

Over the weekend we’ll see more of this our drying trend continue, rain chances falling to 20% or less for the weekend. Even as a front moves in next Monday rain chances only go up to 30%, before dropping off completely for the middle of the week. As usual though, when the clouds and showers back off the temperature ramps up, so be ready for more Heat Advisories around that time.

