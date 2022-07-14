Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

VIDEO: 48 skydivers set new formation record

New record: 48 skydivers in Ohio broke the record for the largest formation. (Source: Mark "Trunk" Kirschenbaum for Hypoxic)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (CNN) - Skydivers in Ohio recently completed a record-setting formation.

The group reached new heights breaking the record for the largest skydiving formation with 48 people.

They jumped out of three separate planes and carefully aligned to create the formation before breaking away and deploying their parachutes.

Officials said the previous record formation included 33 people and was set more than 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Traveling back from Italy
Hattiesburg woman was stuck in Italy with heart problems
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested
John Schramn, 58, of Hattiesburg, is under arrest on one county of felony child abuse to a...
Police arrest Hattiesburg man in child abuse case

Latest News

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of...
Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter.
adoption dogs get married
FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA...
Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury