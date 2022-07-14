Ukraine refugee lands teaching job in Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ukraine refugee landed a teaching job right here in the Capital City.

We last heard from the Clinton native in March, and four months later, she says the situation overseas has only gotten worse.

Becky DeWett will work at Kaleidoscope Heights as an English teacher and assistant principal.

There, she’ll work with children who struggle to learn from traditional teaching styles.

“Some of these kids deal with dyslexia, and some of these kids are on the autism spectrum,” DeWett said. “I think what I’ve been through is going to give me some insight for me in dealing with those students.”

The temporary job gives DeWett the opportunity to keep her passion for teaching alive.

It’s a bittersweet feeling as she remembers her school in Ukraine that she helped get off the ground and ultimately was forced to leave behind.

That school, Kyiv Christian Academy, recently shut down because not enough students wanted to learn online.

However, she said the building itself still stands tall.

“We’ve had bombs all around it, and we’ve had fires that have come up to our fence and stopped. We’ve had children that have gone up there and played in the soccer field and found shrapnel from the bombs going overhead, but nothing has hit our school,” she said.

Not everyone has been quite so lucky.

“A street was bombed out in our village where we live, and in that wreckage, a girl who had been in and out of our house continually was killed,” DeWett said. “She was a doctor, and she had been called out and was treating patients when the apartment complex was bombed.”

Dewett points to photos taken from one of her friends overseas. Some of them show the aftermath of an apartment complex that was bombed.

The bombing led to a 7-year-old being carried out on a stretcher, and she later learned that her mom and dad didn’t make it.

DeWett is taking a one-year furlough in the states as she continues to wait to return to Ukraine.

