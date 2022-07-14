Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Twitter outage reported

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. An outage Thursday morning caused some people to not be able to load tweets or use related apps, according to reports.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An outage is preventing some people from being able to access Twitter.

Several users began reporting problems around 8 a.m. Eastern., according to Downdetector, but at around 9 a.m., people were beginning to see a return to functionality.

The outage was described as major by The Verge, with users reporting issues getting onto Twitter on mobile and web, as well as accessing apps such as Tweetdeck.

Twitter’s access page didn’t report any issues, though.

Twitter is rejecting Elong Musk's allegations about the amount of fake accounts on the platform. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, TWITTER)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Traveling back from Italy
Hattiesburg woman was stuck in Italy with heart problems
John Schramn, 58, of Hattiesburg, is under arrest on one county of felony child abuse to a...
Police arrest Hattiesburg man in child abuse case
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested

Latest News

Customer pumping gas
Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago
Alex Murdaugh may be indicted on murder charges.
Attorney may face charges in slayings of wife, son
Members of the public watch a 360º visual animated panoramic montage of notable work by the...
Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 20 in Ukraine