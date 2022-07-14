Win Stuff
TEC completes additional broadband access in Raleigh

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC has announced that it has completed its second project in Smith County, which is one of many in an estimated $96 million investment to provide high-speed broadband access in central Mississippi over the next six years.

The total project will provide Fast Fiber Internet access to more than 23,000 families and businesses in rural Mississippi, allowing access to such services as distance education and telemedicine.

TEC was one of 386 competing companies in the November 2020 Federal Communications Commission auction, which awarded $9 billion for providing broadband internet to areas throughout the United States.

With the assistance of the FCC grant, TEC is funding the construction and delivery of broadband access to Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties.

“We are pleased that TEC has completed the Raleigh south project, which will develop more than 70 miles of fiber infrastructure and connect an additional 700 residential and business accounts to Fast Fiber Internet, providing symmetrical Gigabit speeds, home security and phone services to Raleigh and extended rural areas of Smith County,” said Vice President of Communication and Government Relations Jan Collins. “This is the power of working together for the benefit of our members.”

TEC’s goal is to provide reliable high-speed internet options to the communities it serves.

“Greater broadband access helps drive growth in rural areas by providing people with dependable connections to schools, businesses and healthcare,” said president and CEO of TEC Joey Garner. “High-speed internet access is vital to take advantage of online services that have become essential in today’s world. TEC is committed to bringing this access to the communities we serve.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

