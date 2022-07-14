Win Stuff
Purvis Youth Sports makes a splash with ‘Free Water Day’

By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Youth Sports Booster Club is offering some fun in the sun on Saturday, July 16, with their Free Water Day.

Starting at 10 a.m. at the Purvis Youth Sports baseball fields, the club will offer free food and drinks along with water balloons, slip and slides and a fire truck sprinkler.

“We want everybody in our community to come out and enjoy cooling off a little while,” said Katie Martin, the club’s public relations officer. “We really want to say thank you to our community, so this is an event that allows us to do that for free, enjoy that fellowship with each other and learn something about Purvis Youth Sports.”

This event will also wrap up the Purvis Youth shoe drive.

Donated shoes will go to Funds2Orgs to individuals in developing countries to establish micro-industries, providing an economic opportunity for individuals in need.

All sizes and types of new or gently used shoes are welcomed.

