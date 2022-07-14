Pine Belt non-profits combat food insecurity among senior citizens

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt non-profits have partnered with the Mississippi Department of Human Services Senior Nutrition Program to reduce food insecurity among the elderly.

Christian Services

Maggie West, executive director for Hattiesburg’s Christian Services, oversees various operations that address hunger in the senior citizen population. For example, their Meals on Wheels program feeds more than 500 people daily.

“There will never be a day that we do not have a hot meal to feed someone here,” said West. “The needs are incredible. The needs have tripled, at least. The not glorious part is that the supply and donations decreased by at least fifty percent in just the first half of this year.”

In the last two months, Christian Services said they’ve fed hundreds of people with $23,000 worth of food at no cost to the recipients.

Oak Grove Senior Center

In Lamar County, the Oak Grove Senior Center offers low-cost meals every weekday to local senior citizens.

Bruce Dixon, a retired dentist, said he enjoys the balanced meals provided by the center.

“The food is always good, and the ladies that prepare it are excellent,” said Dizon. “It’s certainly a very good service and a good opportunity to meet folks.”

Suzanne Oddo, the center’s administrative assistant, said she agrees it’s an excellent way to fellowship. However, she said there are other options for seniors that don’t want to or are unable to stay to eat.

“We used to have 70 to 90 people who would come in and eat, but since COVID, we have a lot more people come and pick up their lunches and take them home,” said Oddo.

Meals at the center are served Monday through Thursday for $4 and Friday for $6. Meals are available to anyone 56 years old and older.

John Bethea, Jr., another resident of Lamar County, said the center is excellent for the local community.

“This place is such a blessing for the seniors and veterans and all,” said Bethea. “It’s the price and the quality of the food, and the service and the hospitality are wonderful here. It’s such a blessing.”

Click these links to learn more about Christian Services visit their website or call (601) 336-5019 for the Oak Grove Senior Center.

