Pine Belt doctor urges caution as COVID cases on the rise yet again

As we roll through July, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports the total number of COVID cases is starting to resemble another spike.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we roll through July, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports the total number of COVID cases is starting to resemble another spike.

COVID cases spiked to new heights last summer due to the delta variant surge. Now, numbers indicate the chance for another spike.

“What we’re seeing now is something that we’ve seen several times throughout this pandemic,” said Dr. Mark Horne, South Central Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “Fortunately, there are fewer hospitalizations per number of cases. We have a lot of cases, but fewer hospitalizations. That’s a good thing. Fewer deaths, but not none. There are still people dying.”

Since last year’s spike, Horne said the U.S. has made many medical advancements to help treat, prevent and test for COVID.

“You can still go online to usps.org and order tests for home, so keep some at home,” said Horne. “If you think you might have COVID, test yourself. If you’re positive, call your healthcare provider, call your physician and ask them about whether or not you are someone who would qualify for treatment.”

Though numbers are increasing, Horne said there is no reason to worry for now.

“I don’t want people to worry unduly,” said Horne. “Just be aware that there is risk. Just be cautious and careful in the same way we tell people to be cautious and careful about any other public health issue. We just want people to be aware and not afraid.”

According to MSDH, more than 1,800 new cases have been reported statewide in the last 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

