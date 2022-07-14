Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. There is a 50% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. There is a 50% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s to low 90s. There is a 40% chance of rain as we go throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Monday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s once again. There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Traveling back from Italy
Hattiesburg woman was stuck in Italy with heart problems
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested
John Schramn, 58, of Hattiesburg, is under arrest on one county of felony child abuse to a...
Police arrest Hattiesburg man in child abuse case

Latest News

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. There is a 50% chance for...
Patrick's Thursday Forecast
07/14 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
07/14 Ryan’s ‘wettest’ Thursday forecast
07/14 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
07/14 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s. There is a 60% chance of rain as we go...
Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast