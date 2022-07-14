Win Stuff
Mize prepares to host 44th Mississippi Watermelon Festival Friday, Saturday

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - Smith County is preparing to show off its favorite fruit this weekend while raising money for the Mize Volunteer Fire Department.

Mize City Park will host the 44th Annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival on July 15 and 16.

Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, games, arts and crafts, a car show and all the watermelon they can eat, including a watermelon eating contest.

Terresa Stewart, festival director and assistant chief of the Mize Volunteer Fire Department, said the event highlights everything Smith County has to offer.

“It brings people in that may not would visit our area otherwise,” said Stewart. “And, they see what we have to offer as far as homes and schools and business, and it’s good for the economy.”

Marley Thornton, 19, said participating in the festival is one of her favorite duties as the 2022 Mississippi Watermelon Queen 2022

“It’s great to have this festival because it’s such a great family environment,” said Thornton. “It’s good for people of all ages; It’s what I love about it. I’ve been coming to the festival for years.”

Saturday night’s headline performer will be country music singer and Hattiesburg native Adam Doleac.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit the Mize Volunteer Fire Department.

For ticket information, go to www.mswatermelonfestival.com.

