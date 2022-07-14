Laurel Library hosts domestic violence awareness and donation drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library is partnering with the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter in Laurel to bring awareness to violence and human trafficking in Mississippi.

The library is hosting a speaker event and donation drive on July 14. Deputy Priscilla Pitts of the Jones County Sherriff’s Office will speak at the event at 6 p.m.

Event organizer, Jessica Clark, said this event would help the community.

“Raising awareness about the signs of domestic violence, and even human trafficking, and having resources available is a way that we can really help our community raise awareness,” said Clark. “Domestic violence is one of those issues that really touches everyone in some way. It’s not something that’s relegated to any particular class or any particular group.”

The library will also host a donation drive for abuse victims staying at the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.

Shelter employee, Jason Niblett, said they are looking for items such as hygiene products, bedding, towels and other supplies.

“All of our services are free,” said Niblett. “When you think about something that you use every day, multiply that by a shelter full of people because our shelters right now are full. Usually, in the summertime, it goes down a little bit, but that’s not the case this year. We’re getting calls all the time for people needing our help.”

Items for the donation drive can be dropped off at the library from July 14 through July 22 from 8 to 5 p.m. Supply lists for needed items can be found at the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter website.

