Hub City Salvation Army to welcome new leaders

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army of Hattiesburg is welcoming new commanding officers to Corps Fellowship Hall.

Lieutenants Victor and Myranda Estudiante will replace Captains Brian and Crystal Hicks, who left in June for a new assignment in Baton Rouge, La.

The Hicks had spent three years in Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army provides social work and disaster assistance for seven Mississippi counties, including Covington, Forrest, Greene, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Marion and Perry.

