Hattiesburg residents celebrate ‘Christmas in July’ at Pocket Museum

Many Hub City residents went downtown to celebrate the Christmas spirit right in the middle of the summer.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -

Dozens of people in the Hub City ventured to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum in the evening heat of July 13 to experience “Christmas in July.”

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission hosted the event.

Visitors enjoyed sandwiches, ice cream and lots of “homemade” snow.

Children took photos with Santa, who was dressed in his best Hawaiian attire.

Visitors also checked out the latest museum exhibit by artist Heide Pitre called “A Permanent Record.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

