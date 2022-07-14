Growing jackpots produce big winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Mississippi lottery players are flying high from $50,000 and $10,000 wins from recent drawings.

From the July 13 Powerball drawing, one lucky winning ticket matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball, winning $50,000.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 22-23-36-47-63 with a Powerball of two and a Powerplay of two.

The winning ticket was purchased from Menge Mart on Menge Avenue in Pass Christian. The player did not purchase the Powerplay option for an additional $1 which would have increased the prize to $100,000.

The July 12 Mega Millions drawing also produced a big winner – $10,000 to be exact.

The player matched four out of five white balls and the Megaball.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing were: 4-7-10-45-64 with a Megaball of 12 and a Megaplier of two

The $10,000 winning ticket was purchased from Hurley Quick Stop on Highway 613 in Moss Point. The player did not purchase the Megaplier option for an additional $1, which would have increased the prize to $20,000.

The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to grow to an estimated $480 million for Friday’s drawing and the Powerball jackpot is expected to reach an estimated $82 million for Saturday night’s drawing,

Also, the Mississippi Match 5 drawing for Thursday has grown to an estimated $192,000.

Some Mississippians have had some of the scratch-off games treat them kindly.

A Water Valley man won one of the top prizes of $100,000 on a $5 Triple Play scratch-off game purchased from Rebels Gas Mart on Highway 7 south in Oxford.

A Florence man won $20,000 on a $10 Cash Winfall scratch-off game purchased from Khalsa on US 49 south in Richland, and a Southaven man won $10,000 on a $20 Mega Money scratch-off game purchased from Bull Market 203 on Goodman Road in Southaven.

From the July 4 Powerball drawing, a Jackson player has claimed a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers drawn were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of four and a Power Play of two.

The numbers were selected by the player and purchased the winning ticket from Bluesky Store #637 on Interstate 55 north at Northside Drive in Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.