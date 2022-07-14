Forrest Co. Sheriff praises police pups as ‘important part of the team’

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When you think of a sheriff’s office, one may immediately think of the deputies, but another crucial part of the team is the K-9 units.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s office currently has four full-time K-9 officers and two reserve K-9 officers. All six police pups play a big role in protecting the county’s citizens.

“When we first came into office, we knew the need was there,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “We know it’s a productive tool for us to use in finding narcotics, tracking individuals, fugitives. It can also be used to track for evidence and things in that nature.”

Although these four-legged team members play an essential role on duty, Sims said adding K-9 units can put a dent in the county’s pocket.

“The purchase of the K-9, the training that’s involved and then all the equipment that’s needed to keep that dog competent in its routine - from the bite work to the tracking - all those things are needed, so it’s anywhere in the neighborhood of $20,000 - $25,000,” said Sims.

He said, however, that the costs have been worth it. The combined K-9 arrests have resulted in the seizure of 34lbs. of marijuana, over 52lbs. of methamphetamine and two pounds of heroin.

“They are pre-trained,” said Sims. “They have the narcotic scent already in there (memory), and they have the basic tracking and everything, so bonding with the handler and its training with the handler to know how to utilize the K-9 and what laws come into play.

“We love our K-9s. We take good care of K-9s and know the value of it.”

The sheriff’s office is currently fundraising for another K-9 unit in association with the Pine Belt Foundation.

Those who want to donate can call the Forrest County Sheriff’s office at 601-544-7800.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.