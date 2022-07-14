Extra Table partners with Cooperative Energy, member cooperatives

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra Table is teaming up with Cooperative Energy to help feed those hungry in Mississippi.

Cooperative Energy and its 11 member-owned cooperatives have pledged to cover the cost of food to Extra Table’s state-wide partners for the month of July.

Thanks to their donation, Extra Table will be able to purchase food at below wholesale prices and provide Mississippians with meals for the entire month by way of distribution through local pantry partners.

“There are 670,000 Mississippians experiencing hunger, so it makes all the sense in the world for us to partner with Extra Table and feed those most hungry in our state. said Jeff C. Bowman, president and CEO of Cooperative Energy. “This effort upholds one of our seven cooperative principles – concern for community.”

Extra Table extended thanks to each of Cooperative Energy’s member cooperatives:

Coahoma Electric Power Association

Coast Electric Power Association

Delta Electric

Dixie Electric

Magnolia Electric Power

Pearl River Valley Electric

Singing River Electric

Southern Pine Electric

Southwest Electric

Twin County Electric

Yazoo Valley Electric.

“Getting the best food to the most people is what we do at Extra Table,” said Martha Allen, Extra Table’s executive director. “Our ultimate mission is to provide our food pantry partners with the new, most nutritious food that they desperately need in order to keep their community fed and healthy.

“Our Everyone Eats program is just one of the innovative solutions that are delivering on solving our hunger problem in Mississippi, and we are extremely grateful for opportunities to partner with regional businesses like Cooperative Energy and their distribution Members in our efforts to feed everyone in our state.”

According to Extra Table, 100% of your donation goes straight towards food purchasing, and $1 donated provides 5.9 healthy meals to Mississippians.

To learn more about the efficient and effective way Extra Table works to feed our hungry neighbors, visit www.ExtraTable.org or call 601-264-0672. You can visit www.ExtraTable.org/donate to become a partner in ending hunger in Mississippi.

