Choctaw Indian Fair begins

By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHOCTAWY, Miss. (WTOK) - The 72nd annual Choctaw Indian Fair started Wednesday morning and it has something for everyone, including cultural education of Choctaw.

It was a full day of celebrating culture and heritage in Choctaw. Despite a brief thunderstorm, the storytelling, traditional dances, stickball, beadwork and basketry commenced.

“It means something to us because, who knows, one day these dances won’t be here. That’s what’s very important to me,” Dancer Laettner Johnson with the Conehatta Social Dancers said.

The Choctaw culture and its roots will be on full display through Saturday.

“Down here we call it swamp cane up north they call it river cane, but it’s about the same,” basket weaver Eleanor Chickaway explained. “We gather the cane, split it, strip it, then dye the colors and weave. It takes a while.”

The 67th Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant also took place Wednesday evening.

“Come and enjoy your time with us at the Choctaw Indian Fair. We will welcome each and every one of you,” Johnson said.

For a full list of events and what you can expect while attending the Choctaw Indian Fair, then visit the official website for more information.

