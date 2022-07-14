Win Stuff
Autopsy Report: 6-year-old was stabbed to death before Miss. apartment set on fire

(Delta News)
By WLBT.com Staff and Brendan Hall
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Preliminary autopsy findings confirm that a 6-year-old boy was stabbed to death before his half-brother allegedly stuffed his body in a closet and set the apartment on fire.

Thomas Perry III, 19, has been charged with the murder of Orlando “King” Pittman, 6. Perry has also been charged with aggravated animal cruelty and arson.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon when a fire began at the Vaiden Rental Apartments. It was determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

After the fire subsided and while deputies searched the apartment for evidence, they found the 6-year-old’s body stuffed in a closet.

The Carroll County’s chief deputy has confirmed that at the time of the homicide, Perry was out on bond for a domestic violence charge that took place in June.

