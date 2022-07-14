Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

07/14 Ryan’s “Wettest” Thursday Morning Forecast

Here comes the wettest day of the week, but that means things dry up going forward.
07/14 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’ve been eyeing today as the rainiest day for the last week or so, but even then we’re just talking about “enhanced” afternoon/evening showers. That means we’re in for another wet afternoon, with showers expected to begin developing around noon and linger for a few hours after sunrise. All in all that still only gets us to a 60% chance for the whole day, and it’s going down from there as this slow-moving front pushes slightly further south. There is no severe threat for today, so the biggest issue to watch for will be localized flooding once again. There’s not much you can do to prepare, just be aware of your surroundings should a heavy, slow-moving showers linger in your area...especially if you’ve seen any of the recent rainfall in the area.

Rain chances fall to ~40% (though things seem to be drying out so that may fall a little more) for Friday, and basically to nothing for Saturday and Sunday. Even on those days though I can’t rule out a stray, short-lived shower, but overall the weekend is looking like a typical hot and (only moderately) humid summer day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Traveling back from Italy
Hattiesburg woman was stuck in Italy with heart problems
John Schramn, 58, of Hattiesburg, is under arrest on one county of felony child abuse to a...
Police arrest Hattiesburg man in child abuse case
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested

Latest News

07/14 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
07/14 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s. There is a 60% chance of rain as we go...
Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast
Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s. There is a 60% chance of rain as we go...
Patrick's Wednesday Forecast
07/13 Ryan's "Slightly Wetter" Wednesday Morning Forecast
07/13 Ryan’s ‘slightly wetter’ Wednesday morning forecast