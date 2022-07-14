07/14 Ryan’s “Wettest” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’ve been eyeing today as the rainiest day for the last week or so, but even then we’re just talking about “enhanced” afternoon/evening showers. That means we’re in for another wet afternoon, with showers expected to begin developing around noon and linger for a few hours after sunrise. All in all that still only gets us to a 60% chance for the whole day, and it’s going down from there as this slow-moving front pushes slightly further south. There is no severe threat for today, so the biggest issue to watch for will be localized flooding once again. There’s not much you can do to prepare, just be aware of your surroundings should a heavy, slow-moving showers linger in your area...especially if you’ve seen any of the recent rainfall in the area.

Rain chances fall to ~40% (though things seem to be drying out so that may fall a little more) for Friday, and basically to nothing for Saturday and Sunday. Even on those days though I can’t rule out a stray, short-lived shower, but overall the weekend is looking like a typical hot and (only moderately) humid summer day.

