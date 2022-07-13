Win Stuff
WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The family of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee is asking the public for help.

Lee’s father recorded a statement on video distributed by Oxford Police Department, discussing his son’s disappearance.

“If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something. Contact law enforcement. Just tell them what you know. This is my plea that you help find my child,” Lee’s father said.

He also shared information of a toddler hygiene drive that he said Lee helped set up.

He said he’s proud of his son, who was willing to help anyone out no matter what.

Lee was last seen early Friday morning and his car was recovered Monday at an Oxford towing company.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Lee being found.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing person you’re asked to call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234.

Jimmie "Jay" Lee
Jimmie "Jay" Lee(Oxford PD)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

