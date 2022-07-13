Win Stuff
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Regional Director is briefed on healthcare needs in Mississippi

Antrell Tyson met with healthcare advocates at the Jackson Medical Mall Tuesday
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Regional Director from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made a stop in Jackson Tuesday.

The group meeting with Tyson also discussed maternal health, food insecurities and Medicaid...
Antrell Tyson came to Mississippi to hear how Community Health Centers and other health care entities, and community partners are addressing several issues in the state. That includes mental health, maternal health, food insecurities, and Medicaid expansion.

Shirley and other healthcare leaders met with Antrell Tyson at the Jackson Medical Mall.
Terrence Shirley, CEO of the Community Health Center Association of Mississippi, convened the meeting Tuesday at the Jackson Medical Mall.

Tyson was briefed by healthcare advocates and leaders who hope to bring change and improvement to healthcare for patients in Mississippi.

