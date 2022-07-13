U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Regional Director is briefed on healthcare needs in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Regional Director from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made a stop in Jackson Tuesday.

The group meeting with Tyson also discussed maternal health, food insecurities and Medicaid expansion. (Community Health Center Association of MS)

Antrell Tyson came to Mississippi to hear how Community Health Centers and other health care entities, and community partners are addressing several issues in the state. That includes mental health, maternal health, food insecurities, and Medicaid expansion.

Shirley and other healthcare leaders met with Antrell Tyson at the Jackson Medical Mall. (Community Health Center Association of MS)

Terrence Shirley, CEO of the Community Health Center Association of Mississippi, convened the meeting Tuesday at the Jackson Medical Mall.

Tyson was briefed by healthcare advocates and leaders who hope to bring change and improvement to healthcare for patients in Mississippi.

