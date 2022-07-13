Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Sun Belt Conference releases 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule

USM is one of 14 teams in the conference this season.
USM is one of 14 teams in the conference this season.(WMBF)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team has received its 2022-2023 schedule for the Sun Belt Conference.

During the conference regular season, conference games will mostly be played on Thursdays and Saturdays from the last week in December 2022 to the last weekend of February 2023.

According to the schedule, USM is to play 18 games, nine at home and nine away.

The games are set as follows (home games are in bold):

  • Thursday, December 29, 2022 - Troy
  • Saturday, December 31, 2022 - South Alabama
  • Thursday, January 5, 2023 - Louisiana
  • Saturday, January 7, 2023 - James Madison
  • Thursday, January 12, 2023 - Arkansas State
  • Saturday, January 14, 2023 - ULM
  • Thursday, January 19, 2023 - Appalachian State
  • Saturday, January 21, 2023 - Marshall
  • Thursday, January 26, 2023 - Arkansas State
  • Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Texas State
  • Thursday, February 2, 2023 - Old Dominion
  • Saturday, February 4, 2023 - South Alabama
  • Thursday, February 9, 2023 - Texas State
  • Saturday, February 11, 2023 - Coastal Carolina
  • Thursday, February 16, 2023 - Georgia State
  • Saturday, February 18, 2023 - ULM
  • Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Troy
  • Friday, February 24, 2023, 2023 - Louisiana

The season will end with the 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, to Monday, March 6, 2023.

Seat deposits are now available. You can find out more by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Brandon Whitehurst is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending...
FCSO arrests rape suspect wanted in Tenn.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested
Firefighters were able to adapt the uses of tools they use in vehicular accidents to...
Jones County VFDs used quick thinking to save trapped child
21-year-old Michael Jermain Norman Jr. is escorted to the Jones County Adult Detention Center...
‘It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ Mak’s employee recalls Friday shooting, one suspect denied bond

Latest News

For the past three seasons, Levin coached the Golden Eagle program as it put together a 65-62...
Southern Miss head softball coach Brian Levin resigns
USM is one of 14 teams in the conference this season.
Sun Belt releases 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule
So. Miss star Tanner Hall continues to shine, now for USA Baseball
So. Miss star Tanner Hall continues to shine, now for USA Baseball
Jay Ladner, Southern Miss
Jay Ladner breaks down new additions, expectations for 2022-23 basketball season