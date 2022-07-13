Win Stuff
Southern Pines Healthy Pet launches ‘Free to Be Cat Initiative’

If you’re passionate about animals, there’s an opportunity to help cats in the Hattiesburg community.
By Mackenzie Brown
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re passionate about animals, there’s an opportunity to help cats in the Hattiesburg community.

Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic is starting a project called the “Free to Be Cat Initiative.” The goal of the project is to have volunteers capture freely roaming cats and bring them to the clinic. The clinic will fix, ear tip and vaccinate the cats before releasing them back into the community.

Dani Snell, marketing manager for Southern Pines, said the ultimate goal is to control the cat population.

“So, if you’d like to be involved with the ‘Free to Be Cat Initiative,’ we have several ways that you can do that,” said Snell. “First of all, you can volunteer to help us trap these cats all over Hattiesburg. We are getting people sending in requests via our community cat form.”

However, the cost of medical care and fixing the cats is not cheap, she added.

“We are also reaching out to local businesses to see if they’d be interested in partnering with us to help raise the $25,000 that we need to complete this project,” said Snell. “We also are taking donations, monetary donations, because to complete these surgeries, it’s about $50 per cat.”

To donate or sign-up to volunteer, visit the Southern Pine Healthy Pet Clinic website.

