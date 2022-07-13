‘She just brought so much joy;’ Mia Trujillo remembered one year later

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County family is still mourning the death of a loved one they say was taken too soon.

Miranda Trujillo, better known as Mia, was killed in 2021 at the age of 14 when a suspected drunk driver collided with her four-wheeler.

One year later, on July 12, 2022, the Marion County community honored her memory with a balloon release at Mt. Carmel Church of God in Foxworth.

Friend, sister, daughter - Mia was a bright spirit, according to friends and family. She touched the lives of many, including strangers, and always kept a vibrant smile.

“She just brought so much joy around, you know,” said Mia’s mother, Tabitha Taylor. “Even still, we stay in contact with all her friends.”

Mia’s friend and teammate, Kirsten Williams, said Mia always lent a helping hand.

“She made me feel like a great person,” said Kirsten. “She was a good person. I had fun playing volleyball with her, we had great moments, and it just feels unreal that she’s gone. I love her.”

Tabitha said their family continues to heal from the tragedy and to remember Mia for all the gifts she offered others. She added that she tries to remain positive despite the pain.

“We just miss her so much,” said Tabitha. “Every day, it’s a reminder that she’s not coming back, that she’s not here.”

With a strong support system, Tabitha said she just wants people to remember her daughter in a special way.

“I’m wanting to start some kind of foundation in her name and maybe be able to help kids go to college,” Tabitha said. “We can do something good because that’s what Mia would’ve liked.”

Tabitha added she appreciates all the love and help she and her family have received.

