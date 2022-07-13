Police arrest Hattiesburg man for sexual battery of a minor

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight.

Officers with the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Sentory Jones, 20, of Hattiesburg, on Wednesday, July 13, for one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

The charge is in connection to an incident that occurred on July 12 at a residence on West 5th Street.

Police booked Jones into the Forrest County Jail.

