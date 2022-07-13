Win Stuff
Police arrest Hattiesburg man in child abuse case

John Schramn, 58, of Hattiesburg, is under arrest on one county of felony child abuse to a...
John Schramn, 58, of Hattiesburg, is under arrest on one county of felony child abuse to a minor under the age of ten.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight on charges of felony child abuse.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that officers arrested John Schramn, 58, on Tuesday, July 12. He is charged with one count of felony child abuse in connection to an incident at a Hattiesburg residence on July 11.

According to HPD reports, the victim is under the age of ten.

Schramn is currently at the Forrest County Jail awaiting his first court date.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

