Advertisement

Petal’s 3D School moving, expanding

The Petal 3-D School is holding a ribbon cutting Friday morning at its new building.
The Petal 3-D School is holding a ribbon cutting Friday morning at its new building.(The 3-D School)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - More classrooms. More elbowroom. More students.

When next Petals’ 3-D School officially opens for business, it will be with a new building greeting the new school year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday to dedicate Larry Byrd Hall, a 5,000-square-foot facility at 120 George St., Petal.

With more room, the school will feature six classrooms. Enrollment, which stood at 145 students, can be increased to 225.

The hall will cater to those in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades, with students having lockers, changing classes and learning how to organize materials more effectively and efficiently.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Brandon Whitehurst is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending...
FCSO arrests rape suspect wanted in Tenn.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested
Firefighters were able to adapt the uses of tools they use in vehicular accidents to...
Jones County VFDs used quick thinking to save trapped child
21-year-old Michael Jermain Norman Jr. is escorted to the Jones County Adult Detention Center...
‘It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ Mak’s employee recalls Friday shooting, one suspect denied bond

Latest News

Sentory Jones is charged with one count of sexual battery of a minor under the age of 16.
Police arrest Hattiesburg man for sexual battery of a minor
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men connected to the...
HPD looking for pair in credit card fraud
FCSO app
New app helps Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office to better serve community
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office now has a new way for the community to get the latest...
New app helps Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office to better serve community