Petal’s 3D School moving, expanding

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - More classrooms. More elbowroom. More students.

When next Petals’ 3-D School officially opens for business, it will be with a new building greeting the new school year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday to dedicate Larry Byrd Hall, a 5,000-square-foot facility at 120 George St., Petal.

With more room, the school will feature six classrooms. Enrollment, which stood at 145 students, can be increased to 225.

The hall will cater to those in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades, with students having lockers, changing classes and learning how to organize materials more effectively and efficiently.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.