Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s. There is a 60% chance of rain as we go throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms are possible.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. There is a 50% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s. There is a 60% chance of rain as we go throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Sunday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s once again. There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

